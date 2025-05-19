Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander Pay the Price for Philip’s Brutal Beating?

On Monday, May 19, Days of Our Lives dives into chaos as a brutal attack rocks the Kiriakis family. Kate Roberts Brady discovers her son Philip Kiriakis in a horrifying state, while suspicions immediately swirl around Xander. Meanwhile, other Salem residents race against time to secure a cure for Bo Brady. It’s a day of high stakes, hidden truths, and emotional reckoning.

Kate’s world is shaken when she finds Philip unconscious and severely injured in his hotel suite. Having gone in search of him, she walks in on a nightmare and instantly calls 911, desperate to save her son. Unknown to her, Xander had already unleashed a violent beating on Philip—throwing punch after punch before fleeing the scene.

As Philip is rushed to the hospital, Maggie Kiriakis turns her attention to Xander, who’s nursing bruised knuckles and an even more bruised conscience. Though Xander attempts to sidestep her probing questions, Maggie isn’t the only one demanding answers. Sarah Horton Kiriakis is set to confront him later in the week, and her interrogation promises to cut deeper.

Meanwhile, Alex Kiriakis hears about Philip’s condition and quickly suspects Xander’s involvement. Despite recently warming up to him, Alex’s anger threatens to boil over as he vows to make Xander pay. Stephanie Johnson tries to temper Alex’s rage, reminding him that revenge won’t undo the damage or help Philip heal.

Elsewhere in Salem, Steve Johnson and Shawn Brady continue their desperate hunt for the missing Versavix drug that could save Bo Brady. With Kevin Lambert still holding stolen doses from Dr. Russell’s lab, the clock is ticking. Bo’s loved ones cling to hope as the search intensifies and the stakes rise.

With Philip’s life hanging in the balance and Xander squarely in the hot seat, Days of Our Lives promises a week of revelations, regret, and rising tensions. As Maggie, Sarah, and Alex demand answers, and Bo’s fate hinges on a dangerous mission, viewers can expect no shortage of drama this Monday. Stay tuned—Salem’s about to erupt.