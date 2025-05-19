My Sweet Mobster star Kwon Yul announces marriage to non-celebrity girlfriend on May 24; here's everything we know

South Korean actor Kwon Yul, known for his diverse roles in both television and film, will soon be entering a new chapter in his personal life. The 42-year-old actor, whose real name is Kwon Se In, is set to marry his non-celebrity partner. The private wedding ceremony is scheduled for May 24.

According to industry sources, the wedding will take place at a church in Seoul. The couple has chosen to keep the celebration intimate, inviting only close family members, relatives, and a handful of trusted friends. The decision to hold a private ceremony aligns with their wish to maintain a quiet and sincere approach to this significant milestone.

A source familiar with the couple revealed that their relationship has been built on a strong foundation of mutual respect, trust, and affection. “The two met based on deep trust and love for each other and finally came to fruition. They plan to have a small, humble wedding with only their acquaintances invited,” the insider stated.

The couple has remained out of the public spotlight. It’s understood that they have been making preparations for the wedding discreetly, away from media attention. Those close to them have respected their privacy, allowing them to plan this event in peace and on their own terms.

Meanwhile, Kwon Yul first entered the entertainment industry in 2007 with his debut role in the television drama Mackerel Run. Since then, he has steadily built an impressive portfolio, showcasing his talent across various genres. His performances in dramas such as Bring It On Ghost, Whisper, Haechi, Dali and the Cocky Prince, and Longing for You have earned him recognition for his versatility as an actor.

More recently, Kwon received widespread praise for his role in My Sweet Mobster, a series in which he delivered a memorable performance. His most recent appearance was in the drama Connection. It further solidified his status as a dependable and skilled actor in the Korean entertainment scene.

As news of his upcoming marriage spreads, fans have expressed their heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for the actor’s future. Though Kwon has often kept his personal life out of the public eye, his choice to quietly celebrate this important moment has only deepened the respect his supporters hold for him.

