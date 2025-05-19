5 yummy celeb-approved Tofu recipes for light meals; Bhumi Pednekar relishes over protein-rich tikkis

Many Bollywood celebrities, such as Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor and more, have switched over to veganism as a lifestyle. While this has been a conscious choice made by them, it also means they need to fulfill their nutrient requirements from alternative sources.

Tofu has been one of the key ingredients in the diets of these celebs when it comes to their source of protein. Here are 5 delicious celeb-approved recipes with tofu, which are a good option for a light vegan meal.

1. Bhumi Pednekar’s favourite Tofu tikki

Ingredients: Firm tofu, isabgol, medium potato, onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, cilantro, condiments

Recipe:

First, prepare the tofu by draining excess water. Then crumble it inside a bowl. Add mashed potato, 2 tablespoons of isabgol, minced onion and green chilies, ginger-garlic paste along with cilantro and condiments (salt, pepper, and cumin powder).

Shape the mixture into small tikkis. Heat a little bit of oil in a pan and shallow-fry the tikkis until they turn golden on each side. Enjoy the tikkis with a side of mint chutney if you wish.

2. Shahid Kapoor’s love for Tofu bhurji

Ingredients: 200 gms of firm tofu, veggies (onion, tomato, green chillies, coriander leaves), oil of your choice, condiments (salt, pepper, cumin powder, garam masala, turmeric powder)

Recipe:

Crumble the tofu into a mince-like texture like usual paneer bhurji and set it aside. Heat a bit of oil in a non-stick pan and add the veggies. Sauté it for a few minutes until the onion caramelizes. Add the spices one by one, except salt and pepper. Keep stirring so that the mixture doesn’t get charred.

Add in the scrambled tofu to the pan at this point. Keep stirring to ensure the tofu absorbs all the flavors. Simmer it for a while after adding salt and pepper. Take off the heat, garnish with coriander and serve hot.

3. Sonam Kapoor’s easy-peasy stir-fried Tofu

Ingredients: Tofu, sesame oil, cornstarch, sauces (soy, rice vinegar, sriracha), brown sugar, white sesame seeds, veggies (garlic cloves, bell peppers, spring onion)

Recipe:

Make a cornstarch slurry and dip the diced tofu in it for coating. Shallow fry them in sesame oil and set aside. Pour a bit more oil in the same pan and then add all the veggies. Sauté for a few minutes. As it begins to simmer, add your sauces along with a bit of brown sugar.

Let it cook until the raw smell of condiments disappears. Add water and cornstarch to adjust the consistency of the mixture. Finally, add the tofu pieces and stir. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve.

4. Manisha Koirala’s classic spicy Nepali keto Tofu

Ingredients: Diced tofu, finely chopped ginger and garlic, veggies (asparagus, mushrooms, string beans, broccoli, bell pepper, spring onion), sesame oil, sauces (chilli bean, soy)

Recipe:

Heat a pan and put in a little bit of sesame oil. Add chopped ginger and garlic along with a scoop of chili bean sauce and soy sauce. Add water and let it come to a boil. In a separate pan, add a little more oil and sauté the veggies.

Back in the sauce, add the tofu pieces and leave it to simmer. Take a serving bowl and plate the sauteed veggies first at the bottom. Top it up with the saucy tofu mixture. Garnish with spring onion.

5. Shilpa Shetty’s go-to whole wheat toast with Tofu

Ingredients: Whole wheat bread of choice, tofu, choice of veggies (onions, tomatoes, coriander), condiments (salt, pepper)

Recipe:

Take a pan and scramble your tofu in a bit of oil, resembling closely paneer bhurji. Add in diced onions and tomatoes, along with salt and pepper. Let it cook until the texture is soft. Set it aside.

Nicely toast your bread slices until they're crispy on both sides. Top up the bread with the tofu mixture. Garnish with some coriander leaves. Serve hot.

