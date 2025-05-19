Janhvi Kapoor wears fitted black pants with turtleneck top and blazer to Mumbai airport as she heads to Cannes Film Festival 2025

Known for making classic style statements, Janhvi Kapoor was just spotted at Mumbai airport sporting a black turtleneck top, maroon blazer, and fitted pants. To complete the look, Kapoor styled her travel outfit with black ballerinas, a classic black bag, and diamond stud earrings. Janhvi will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut, and we can’t wait for her red-carpet appearance.

For the unversed, Janhvi’s film Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter has been selected for the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival 2025. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, the film will be screened in 'Un Certain Regard' section. It’s a category created especially for presenting artistic cinema from across the world.

