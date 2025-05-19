Janhvi Kapoor in Cannes 2025 Anu Aggarwal Interview Suniel Shetty on Border Ishaan Khatter in Cannes 2025 Udit Arora on Bhumi Pednekar MI 8, Final Destination 6 & Raid 2 box office in India Anu Aggarwal on casting couch Shah Rukh Khan is middle class Anu Aggarwal Bhooth Bangla

Janhvi Kapoor wears fitted black pants with turtleneck top and blazer to Mumbai airport as she heads to Cannes Film Festival 2025

Janhvi Kapoor was clicked at Mumbai airport as she was heading to the Cannes Film Festival 2025 to attend the screening of Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which also stars Ishaan Khatter.

Khushboo Ratda
Written by Khushboo Ratda , Journalist
Updated on May 19, 2025 | 01:44 AM IST | 12K
Janhvi Kapoor airport look for Cannes Film Festival 2025
PC: APH IMAGES

Known for making classic style statements, Janhvi Kapoor was just spotted at Mumbai airport sporting a black turtleneck top, maroon blazer, and fitted pants. To complete the look, Kapoor styled her travel outfit with black ballerinas, a classic black bag, and diamond stud earrings. Janhvi will be making her Cannes Film Festival debut, and we can’t wait for her red-carpet appearance.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Janhvi’s film Homebound, co-starring Ishaan Khatter has been selected for the 78th edition of Cannes Film Festival 2025. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, the film will be screened in 'Un Certain Regard' section. It’s a category created especially for presenting artistic cinema from across the world.


ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence looks incredibly perfect in Dior strapless gown made from silk taffeta

Credits: PC: APH IMAGES
About The Author
Khushboo Ratda

A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a kee...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles