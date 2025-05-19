Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor starts serving looks right from airport ahead of her debut on the global platform

The ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival has got the Indian audience super excited. While several B-town stars will be making their debut at the global event, multiple Indian films are also part of the international fest. Minutes ago, on May 19, 2025, Janhvi Kapoor was papped at Mumbai airport, jetting off to make her debut at Cannes 2025. Check it out!

Advertisement

After representing her films at the domestic level, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make an appearance at the red carpet of the 78th Cannes Film Festival, running from May 13 to 24, 2025. The Bollywood diva has finally taken the flight to France, where she will be representing her movie, Homebound.

In a video posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the Mili actress can be seen getting off her swanky luxury vehicle. With a bright smile and a happy glow on her face, the actress headed to the entry gate of Mumbai airport. For a comfortable journey to the French Riviera, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s eldest daughter decided to dress up in a semi-formal ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor makes way to Cannes 2025:

Janhvi stunned her fans at the airport by turning up in a black high neck, which she paired with matching tight-fitted pants and formal shoes. She layered up with a burgundy jacket, sported dark eyewear, and carried an expensive luxury bag to finish off her look. The diva was also gracious enough to briefly smile and pose for the paparazzi before jetting off.

Advertisement

Last month, the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress took to her social media handle to express her joy as Homebound made its way to the official selection of Cannes 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category. In the captions, she wrote, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens.”

Janhvi Kapoor’s post about Homebound:

Talking about Homebound, it’s directed and penned by Neeraj Ghaywan. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the movie also stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. On May 18, Khatter landed in Cannes and took over the streets of France in style.

Are you excited to see Janhvi Kapoor's Cannes 2025 look? Janhvi Kapoor is finally headed to Cannes 2025. The actress will be representing her movie, Homebound, at the international platform. Yes No

ALSO READ: Cannes 2025: Ishaan Khatter takes over the streets of France; fans say he's slaying summer like pro