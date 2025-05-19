Cannes Film Festival 2025: Korean actress Han So Hee stuns in lace-detailed black mini dress, proving she doesn’t do basic

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is getting us all excited daily and is a treat for fashion enthusiasts. This time, we’re talking about BTS Jungkook’s Seven co-star Han So Hee, who has also captivated us with her performances in K-dramas like Nevertheless, My Name, and more. The style icon appeared as a ‘beauty in black’ in a mini dress featuring interesting details that are worth checking out.

Han So Hee made an appearance at the 2025 Kering Women In Motion event, looking absolutely stunning in a sleek black mini dress with thin spaghetti straps and a fitted silhouette that accentuated her figure. Adding a sophisticated touch, the ensemble featured modern lace fabric peeking out from the neckline and hemline. The most striking element of the dress was the long lace train cascading down from both sides.

Nevertheless, actress Han So Hee’s choice of outfit for Cannes was the perfect blend of trendy and striking, turning heads and raising the temperature with every step. And it wasn’t just the outfit that stood out—her accessories played a key role too.

While the ensemble was undeniably sexy, her eye-catching accessories truly elevated the look. She wore a choker necklace with a tiny dangling element, paired with matching drop earrings that added contrast and an impactful edge. Her long, glossy mid-length hair was styled in a middle part, with one side swept to the front and the other cascading down the back.

What about her makeup? It was absolutely mind-blowing. A radiant base with perfectly matched concealer and foundation gave her skin an unforgettable glow, while blush added a healthy flush and a subtle hint of highlighter enhanced her features. Her eyes captured attention with shimmery eyeshadow and beautifully curled lashes, finished off with glossy lipstick for the perfect pout.

To add the right edge, Han So Hee paired her look with sleek black strappy heels.

The beauty in black, Han So Hee, perfectly charmed us with her Cannes appearance—no wonder she’s one of the best actresses to follow for fashion inspiration. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more stunning looks!

