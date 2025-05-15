How to rock curly hair like Ishaan Khatter without trying too hard

Ishaan Khatter is ruling our hearts with his recent performance in Netflix's The Royals, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. But it's not just his acting that's grabbing attention; his effortlessly cool curly hair is making waves too.

When someone once asked Ishaan about the secret behind his curls, he gave a heartfelt answer that he got them from his mother. With his trademark wit, he clarified, "Not from where, but from whom—my mom." For those who don't know, Ishaan is the son of veteran actress Neelima Azeem and actor Rajesh Khattar. He also shares a strong bond with his half-brother, actor Shahid Kapoor, Neelima's son from her previous marriage to actor Pankaj Kapur. It's clear that his striking curls, much like his talent, run in the family.

If you're looking to rock a similar curly hairstyle, here's a simple guide to help you achieve and maintain those chaotic curls.

Embrace your natural texture

Curly hair is unique and requires specific care to look its best. Whether you have natural curls or are aiming to create them, understanding your hair type is the first step.

Identify Your Curl Type: Hair types range from wavy (Type 2) to curly (Type 3) and coily (Type 4). Knowing your type helps you select the right products and styling techniques.

Consult a Professional: A hairstylist can provide insights into your hair type and recommend suitable cuts and products.

Right haircut matters

A well-chosen haircut can enhance your curls and make styling easier.

Layered Cuts: Adding layers can reduce bulk and allow curls to form naturally.

Regular Trims: Trimming every 6-8 weeks prevents split ends and maintains the shape of your hairstyle.

Washing and conditioning

Curly hair tends to be drier than straight hair, so proper washing and conditioning are crucial.

Use Sulfate-Free Shampoo: Sulfates can strip natural oils, leading to dryness. Opt for gentle, sulfate-free shampoos.

Condition Generously: A good conditioner hydrates and detangles curls. Apply it generously and consider using a wide-tooth comb to distribute it evenly.

Deep Conditioning: Use a deep conditioning treatment once a week to restore moisture and elasticity.

Styling Your Curls

Styling curly hair involves techniques that define curls and reduce frizz.

Apply Products on Wet Hair: After washing, apply curl-enhancing products like creams or gels while your hair is still wet to lock in moisture and definition.

Scrunching: Gently scrunch your hair upwards to encourage curl formation. Avoid rubbing or tousling, which can cause frizz.

Use a Diffuser: Attach a diffuser to distribute heat evenly and maintain curl patterns when blow-drying. Use a low heat setting to prevent damage.

Nighttime Care

Protecting your curls while you sleep helps maintain their shape and health.

Silk or Satin Pillowcases: These materials reduce friction, preventing frizz and breakage.

Pineapple Method: Gather your hair into a loose, high ponytail to preserve curls overnight.

Avoid Overwashing: Washing hair too frequently can strip natural oils. Aim to wash your hair 2-3 times a week.

Limit Heat Styling: Excessive heat can damage curls. If you must use heat tools, always apply a heat protectant.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Well: Healthy hair starts from within. Drink plenty of water and maintain a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals.

Following these steps, you can achieve a curly hairstyle reminiscent of Ishaan Khatter's iconic look. Embrace your natural texture, care for your curls diligently, and you'll be turning heads in no time.

