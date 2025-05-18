Cannes 2025: Ishaan Khatter takes over the streets of France; fans say he's slaying summer like pro

The Cannes Film Festival 2025 has been graced by many Indian celebs, right from Payal Kapadia, Chhaya Kadam, to Jacqueline Fernandez. But Ishaan Khatter’s fans are waiting with bated breath to watch him make his royal debut at the red carpet. Well, the young star has finally reached the French Riviera to represent his movie, Homebound. As he dropped the first pictures from the city, his fans couldn’t stop lauding his fashion sense.

Ishaan Khatter recently made the streets of France his runway. The Royals actor took over the streets, ahead of his debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. A while ago, on May 18, 2025, Khatter took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple images of himself, channeling his inner fashion model. In the cation, he penned, “Bonjour festival de Cannes.”

The stunning photo album opens with the Pippa actor walking on the famous street, rocking a plain white linen shirt with matching white pants. He rounded off his look with dark eyewear and black formal shoes. In the next frame, we see the handsome hunk posing with the right attitude, with the blue ocean in the background. In a tight-fitted t-shirt, paired with formal pants and shoes, she flaunted his toned body.

Looking at his images, his fans couldn’t stop themselves from lauding his fashion sense. A user commented, “Ishaan slaaaayyyy in summer” while another responded to his ‘Bonjour’ with “Hello handsome”. Another one was quick to state, “You should officially be in the Bridgerton series.” There were many who showered hearts and fire emojis in the comments section.

For those thinking, what is Ishaan doing at the coveted film festival, let us remind you that his movie, Homebound, is the official selection of Cannes 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category. Directed and penned by Neeraj Ghaywan, the movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar.

Earlier, Khatter penned a long post, expressing his happiness as his film achieves this amazing feat. He penned in his post, “We’re ‘HOMEBOUND’ to Cannes babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far.”

Homebound also features Janhvi Kapoor, who is also expected to make an appearance at Cannes 2025.

