Here’s how Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur are making sure Kareena Kapoor does not regret missing Guns N’ Roses concert: PIC

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are among the industry's most adored couples. They never fail to give major couple goals, and we are just obsessed with them. Now, it seems the couple couldn’t attend Guns N’ Roses' Mumbai concert but are still making headlines. Kareena recently took to social media and posted pictures of how Saif and her son Taimur Ali Khan are making sure that she doesn’t regret missing the concert.

Taking to Instagram stories today (May 19), Kareena Kapoor shared two pics of her little mini concert at home. In the first pic, Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur are seen playing guitars, and it’s just unmissable. Sharing the pic, the Singham Again actress wrote, “Might have missed Guns N Roses…,” and added a star emoticon.

She also dropped another pic of them in monochromatic form this time and added, “but I got my own band people,” and added fire, heart, and smiling face with hearts emoticons. Well, we are absolutely loving the pampering she gets at home.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. She will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s project Daayra with Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Earlier, the actress took to Instagram and dropped several photos with Meghna and Prithviraj. They are seen going through the scripts and posing for the cameras.

Sharing the pic, Kareena called herself a ‘director’s actor’ and expressed excitement about working with Meghna Gulzar in the upcoming project. She further talked about her co-star Prithviraj Sukumaran and called him ‘magnificent’. She also shared that she has always admired his work.

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana was roped in to play the role of Sukumaran. But, as per a report in Mid-day, he couldn't give his dates to the film because of his packed schedule.

