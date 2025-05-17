6 palaces in India where Hindi movies have been shot, including Saif Ali Khan’s Rs 800 crore ancestral property

Bollywood films and Indian palaces go a long way in history. Over so many decades, different movies have been shot in the opulent locations of these majestic architectural marvels, which were once the houses of royals.

Here’s revisiting 6 iconic films that have been shot in palaces across India:

Narain Niwas Palace-Zubeidaa

Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor’s iconic film Zubeidaa was shot inside the Narain Niwas Palace in Jaipur. It was constructed in 1928 and is built in an Anglo-Indian style. Another Rajput marvel, this place continues to remain duly maintained in its glory even today.

Pataudi Palace, a.k.a. Ibrahim Kothi—-Veer Zara

A significant portion of Yash Chopra’s soulful romance Veer Zaara was shot inside the Pataudi Palace in Haryana. This heritage property was passed down from cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to his son and actor Saif Ali Khan. The palace was built in the early 1900s and is valued at about Rs 800 crores.

Chomu Palace—Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Akshay Kumar’s iconic psychological horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa was shot inside the beautiful Chomu Palace. It was established by the descendants of Prithviraj Chauhan and is now a 300-year-old palace turned luxury hotel in Rajasthan. Its structure has been made by strictly following the vastu-shastra of the place.

Advertisement

Laxmi Niwas Palace-Khoobsurat

Sonam Kapoor’s fairytale romance Khoobsurat gave a brilliant peek into the beauty of the Laxmi Niwas Palace of Bikaner. It was built for Sir Ganga Singh in 1904, following the Indo-Saracenic style. The structure of the palace is based mostly on sandstone and was designed by Sir Samuel Swinton Jacob.

Amer Fort—Bajirao Mastani

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Bajirao Mastani, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, was beautifully shot at one time inside the Amer Fort in Jaipur. The structure remains one of the key remnants of the Mughal architecture and was done under Raja Man Singh in 1592.

Udaivilas Palace-Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s rom-com Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was shot inside the Udaivilas Palace in Udaipur for some crucial scenes. While it has been converted into a hotel now, this used to be the hunting grounds for the Maharana of Mewar.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Solo but not sorry: 7 Bollywood movies that celebrate singlehood