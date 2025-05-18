Cannes Film Festival 2025: Shalini Passi's red carpet look in pink gown with a fur jacket screams DRAMA

On the fifth day of the ongoing 78th Cannes Film Festival, Shalini Passi walked the red carpet looking absolutely ethereal. The style icon has always been creative with her fashion choices, and this time was no different. And while attending the biggest red carpet event, she ensured she stuck to her mantra.

Known for her role in Netflix's reality television series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shalini wore a mermaid-style pink gown from Fouad Sarkis. The ensemble came with a halter neckline with intricate pink detailing around the neck and a deep cut in the middle. The fitted bodice hugged her body beautifully before flaring from her knees.

One of the standout features of the gown was that it had oversized feathered sleeves, which scream ‘ALL DRAMA.’

Shalini’s interest in the creative bag is no secret to us. Matching the pink color of her ensemble, she carried a rectangular-shaped bag from Judith Leiber. She opted for eye-catching accessories that were a stunning diamond earring and a bracelet.

For makeup, she got the beaming glow with blush and highlighter, and for her lips, she chose a pink shade of lipstick. Completing her look, she kept her hair open in a side partition with one side of her hair tucked behind in pins.

Shalini Passi’s approach of going all pink for the Cannes 2025 red carpet has all our hearts. Her fashion choices always raise the bar, and there’s absolutely no doubt about it!