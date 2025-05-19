Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 32: Akshay Kumar-led historical legal drama runs at slow pace on 5th Monday

Kesari 2 Box Office Morning Trends Day 32: Led by Akshay Kumar, Kesari Chapter 2 will soon bid goodbye to the box office. Also starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, the legal drama delves into the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre through the eyes of famous lawyer and statesman C Sankaran Nair. Kesari 2 is running at a slow pace.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari Chapter 2 has been maintaining a reasonable hold at the box office. Based on morning trends, the historical courtroom drama will have a drop in its business on the fifth Monday. As per estimates, the Akshay Kumar starrer looks to earn Rs 30 lakh net today.

This drop comes a day after Kesari 2 fetched Rs 60 lakh net at the box office. As far as the total collections are concerned, the film, co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, earned Rs 88.7 crore in the last 31 days.

As of now, Kesari 2 has two competitions at the box office, namely, Raid 2 and Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning. The film centered around Chettur Sankaran Nair is approaching its finish line while expecting a lifetime net business in the range of Rs 92 crore to Rs 94 crore.

In Kesari 2, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice C Sankaran Nair. R Madhavan is cast as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday essays the character of Dilreet Gill.

Officially titled as Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, the film is an adaptation of the book called The Case That Shook The Empire. It is jointly backed by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

