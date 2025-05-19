'I have heard from filmmakers...': Ranbir Kapoor eats alone at cafes while shooting abroad, doesn't have team; reveals Dharma Cornerstone Agency COO

Ranbir Kapoor is known for maintaining a low-key life, away from the limelight of showbiz, especially when he is not promoting his movies. The actor, with no official social media presence, is barely seen making appearances at star-studded events. While several Bollywood stars like to travel with their army of entourage, Kapoor prefers to ditch them. He even enjoys eating food alone at a café while shooting abroad.

During an interaction with IndiaTV ShowBiz, Rajeev Masand, the COO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency, made some interesting revelations about Ranbir Kapoor. He said that the Saawariya debutant doesn’t prefer to be constantly surrounded by his team, unlike many B-town celebs who travel with a big entourage.

Recalling an encounter with RK at the airport, Masand stated that he saw the Rockstar actor standing quietly in a queue at an airport, alone. “It’s not a sight that you see of actors; they are never alone,” he opined. When Rajeev asked the superstar about his team, Kapoor politely responded, “What team?” clarifying that he was there all by himself. The actor then exited the airport and was received by someone.

Rajeev went on to state that while this is normal for common people, celebs as successful and popular as Ranbir have an army of people. The COO shared another story that would make you respect the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor even more. Rajeev stated that he has heard from filmmakers that when they would break for lunch while shooting abroad, they would find Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor’s son eating food alone at some cafe.

“That’s the mark of an intelligent actor,” stated Masand, adding that this proves that RK needs to be in touch with the real world to be able to play those characters authentically.

Coming to Ranbir Kapoor’s work front, he will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside his wife and actress, Alia Bhatt. The couple will also be joined by Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming entertainer. Apart from that, he will also be part of Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana with actors Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol.

