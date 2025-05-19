The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Steffy and Hope’s Truce Lead to a Bold New Beginning?

On Monday, May 19, The Bold and the Beautiful brings major shifts to the canvas. Longtime rivals Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan finally bury the hatchet, while Carter Walton finds comfort—and heat—with Daphne Rose. Meanwhile, Liam Spencer’s final wishes spark reconciliation, and Forrester Creations prepares for a major shake-up.

Hope and Steffy’s relationship takes a surprising turn when they meet and make peace after years of tension. Encouraged by Liam, who is facing a terminal diagnosis, Hope agrees to mend fences with Steffy—something Liam considers one of his last wishes. With John “Finn” Finnegan enlisted to help, the two women have a heart-to-heart and ultimately agree on a truce. This monumental moment clears the path for Hope’s return to Forrester Creations, possibly reviving her fashion line.

Steffy’s decision to welcome Hope back into the fold won’t go unnoticed. Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan are bound to be suspicious of the sudden shift and will likely question the motives behind this reunion. Their reactions could set the stage for new drama within the Forrester family dynamic.

Elsewhere, Carter Walton is nursing a bruised heart after overhearing Hope’s emotional appeal to Liam. Feeling betrayed and directionless after risking everything for her during the takeover saga, Carter vents his frustrations to Daphne Rose. With Hope seemingly out of the picture, Daphne wastes no time making her move—and Carter doesn’t hold back. The two share a steamy night together, signaling a possible new chapter for Carter.

While Carter and Daphne’s chemistry intensifies, Hope may eventually regret letting go so quickly. But for now, she’s focused on rebuilding her career and repairing fractured relationships.

As peace blooms between former rivals and passion ignites in unexpected places, Monday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful promises plenty of intrigue. With Hope back in the fold, Carter exploring new possibilities, and Forrester Creations on the brink of transformation, fans won’t want to miss the twists ahead. Stay tuned—because in Los Angeles, even a truce comes with strings attached.