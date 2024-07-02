Hina Khan is a true style icon, and her love for formal wear is no secret. From pantsuits with statement details to unique silhouettes, she consistently pushes boundaries and redefines formal fashion.

Well, let’s take a cue from her looks to learn how to ace the professional vibe with a touch of fierceness and modern sass. Here are five of Hina Khan's most unforgettable formal looks that are guaranteed to inspire your next fierce outfit.

5 formal and fabulous sets worn by Hina Khan:

Embellished blazer and asymmetrical skirt:

The Hacked actress loves to flaunt her curves in unique and fashionable sets. This was clearly visible in one of the pristine white outfits that she wore recently. It featured a beautifully embellished full-sleeved blazer which was laden with embroidery work.

The oversized blazer was layered over a fitted crop top with an alluring neckline. She further paired these with an asymmetrical skirt that had a ruched design and an elegant train trailing behind the diva. She added matching sandals and minimalistic but mesmerizing accessories to slay the look.

Oversized blue satin pantsuit:

The Country Of Blind actress consistently goes out of her way to serve some of the most unique and unexpected ensembles. This was proven by the vibrant dark blue pantsuit she recently wore. The smooth satin fabric of the set made it all the more comfortable to wear.

The set featured an oversized full-sleeve buttoned-up blazer with an alluring deep V-shaped neckline. It was paired with matching ankle-length pants that looked all things amazing. She also added a statement gold chain-like necklace and matching heels to rock the formal vibe.

Pristine white tied-up pantsuit:

The Bigg Boss fame also knows exactly how to turn heads in light-colored ensembles, which is, of course, pretty difficult for modern fashionistas. Her recent white pantsuit was plenty of proof of this statement.

It featured a stylish full-sleeved fitted blazer with shoulder pads and a tie-up style at the waist. This was layered over a matching lace top with a high and classy frilled neckline. She also added matching wide-legged pants and simple white accessories to complete this one.

Black pantsuit with lace camisole top:

Hina is obsessed with black ensembles as well. And, for good reason, she always looks just bewitching in trendy black outfits. Her recent formal black look was no exception. It featured a fabulous pantsuit.

The formal set consisted of a fitted satin camisole top with sleek straps and a sultry laced-up neckline. This was tucked into floor-length and high-waisted black pants. These classy pants, with a bootcut style, were also paired with a matching full-sleeved blazer with embellished sleeves. She added strappy heels to ace the formal look.

Floral-printed tangerine pantsuit:

When it comes to formal looks, it's not just about elegant and sophisticated pieces; Khan also knows how to carry quirky pieces with confidence and charm. One such look was the tangerine pantsuit, which was thoroughly laden with floral print.

The set featured a long and slightly oversized full-sleeve blazer with shoulder pads. The statement piece was layered over a fitted white camisole top. She also added matching ankle-length baggy pants to complete the look. It was further elevated with chic accessories, black pumps, and a high-end Balenciaga bag.

So, which one of Hina Khan’s classy formal sets is your absolute favorite? Would you like to rock such fierce looks? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

