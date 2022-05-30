Cannes 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Hina Khan on the discrimination towards TV stars and the rise of OTT space

Pinkvilla was the first to report that after attending the Cannes Film Festival in 2019, Hina Khan will visit the French Riviera once again for the poster launch of her upcoming Indo-English film, Country of Blind. The fashionista impressed everyone with her appearances at the festival, where she also spoke about not being invited to the Indian Pavilion Launch at Cannes 2022.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if she spoke to the authorities post the incident, she said, “I have already expressed my views on the statement and I think that what I said was just about enough. So there was no need to make enquiries with anybody post what happened, and there is honestly nothing beyond what I said to now express.”

While there is a lot of talk around inclusivity, does she feel there is a certain discrimation towards TV stars? “I now feel that with the rise of OTT which has honestly been a boon to actors across all mediums, the lines are slowly coming closer in fact to bring actors together more than segregating them through mediums. Though yes there will still be labelling of mediums by many, but with actors from all mediums working on OTT projects, it is definitely a blessing in disguise to blur these lines,” says Hina.

Lastly, the actress informs that this year she had a jam packed schedule at Cannes, and with so many interviews and the poster launch prep, she didn't get a chance to catch up with anyone at the festival this time. “I wish I did have the time to do that though,” she concludes.

