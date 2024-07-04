Hina Khan shares brave video of cutting off hair amid breast cancer battle; Drashti Dhami calls her ‘warrior’

Popular actress Hina Khan is going through a tough time as the actress has been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer. However, she has not let the diagnosis deter her, rather she is facing each day with positive strength. Amid her fight with cancer, on July 4, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared a video of her cutting off her hair.

Hina Khan cuts off her hair

On July 4, Hina Khan shared a video of her chopping down hair on Instagram. A hairdresser helps her with the princess as he ties the hair in small braids. Hina is seen consoling her mother. The actress starts the process herself as she takes the scissors, says ‘Bismillah’, and chops off layers from her forehead.

Watch Hina Khan’s video here:

Along with the video, Hina Khan wrote a long caption. As the video starts, she can be seen telling her emotional mom that it's just hair, and it will grow back in no time. She writes in the caption, "You can hear my mother’s wailing voice in Kashmiri (blessing me) in the background as she prepared herself to witness something she never dared to imagine. Not all of us have the same tools at our disposal to manage heartbreaking emotions."

Hina Khan's message to women battling cancer

In her lengthy caption, she also penned a note to inspire all women fighting the deadly disease. In her words, "To all the beautiful people out there, especially women who are fighting the same battle, I know it’s hard, I know for most of us, our hair is the crown we never take off. But what if you’re facing a battle so tough that you have to lose your hair—your pride, your crown? If you want to win you’ve got to take some tough decisions. And I choose to win."

She also shared why she cut off her beautiful hair. The actress wrote that she took his step before the hair started falling off and she didn’t want to endure this mental breakdown for weeks. She wrote, "So, I choose to let go of my crown because I’ve realized my real crown is my COURAGE, my STRENGTH , and the love I have for myself."

With the hair that she has cut off, Khan will make a wig to use during the treatment phase. "Hair will grow back, eyebrows will return, scars will fade, but the spirit must remains whole. I am recording my story, my journey, to ensure that my efforts to embrace myself reach everyone out there. If my story can make even one day of this heartwarming yet excruciating experience better for someone, it’s worth it," mentioned actress.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress concluded the note by thanking the people in her life who support her through thick and thin. She tagged her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal, a few friends, and her mom. Further, she also mentioned that the hairdresser came for the haircut after a hectic day at his salon to make the process comfortable for the actress.

Urging fans to pray for her, she ended the caption on a hopeful note, "May God ease our pain and give us strength to be victorious."

Drashti Dhami, Mouni Roy, and others react

Hina Khan’s celebrity friends and colleagues showered her with positive messages and love in the comment section. Most of them praised the actress’ strength and courage. Mouni Roy wrote, “Strong & the most stunning always.” Kushal Tandon wrote, “Start strong Hina , praying for you.”

Mom-to-be Drashti Dhami wrote, “Warrior !!!!!!! Is the word for u !!!! Sooo muc love for u Hina !” Actress Gauahar Khan commented, “Inallaaha maa as Sabreen ! It’s all gonna be good . May Allah make it easy for you , and give u shifa ! Ameen .”

Mahhi Vij also commented that she showed this video to her daughter to show how strong Hina is. Besides them, Gippy Grewal, Reem Sameer, Helly Shah, Rajiv Adatia, and others also shared warm messages.

Pinkvilla wishes Hina Khan a speedy recovery!

