Rubina Dilaik has been a step ahead in inspiring audiences with her fast-forward sartorial choices. Now, we feel Rubina's latest super sexy beach look deserves our whole attention. For those who don't know, the actress traveled to a place nearby Mumbai to spend Valentine's Day with her husband Abhinav Shukla, her mother and her twin baby girls.

Rubina Dilaik stuns in gorgeous swimwear:

On her outing, Rubina Dilaik wore some breathtaking outfits but what steals the limelight is her sizzling monokini. The diva always made heartbeats skip with her style statement, be it gorgeous heavy traditional attires, midi dresses, or simply vacation wear. Time and again she proved to be the most loved fashion icon and continues to spread her magic.

A few hours back, the Bigg Boss 14 winner set the temperature soaring as she dropped her jaw-dropping snaps on her social media handle. In these snaps, the actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black plunging neckline monokini. The plunging neckline extends to her midriff that features a bow. The monokini stretch up to her waist which allows her thigh brows to shine.

To add more glamour to her look, Rubina sported a see-through black cape which has heavy white embroidery. Sharing these snaps, the actress captioned, "Love the way you look at me @ashukla09."

Advertisement

Take a look at Rubina Dilaik's post here-

Isn't she stunning? Well, Rubina resumed work recently and has been taking baby steps to get back to her professional life. The diva is currently doing photoshoots for brands and is busy vlogging her daily life. Rubina is currently busy spending time with her twin baby girls, Jeeva and Edhaa.

Rubina and Abhinav haven't revealed the faces of the munchkins yet on social media but often share small glimpses of their girls. Also, Rubina earlier informed that Jeeva and Edhaa are non-identical twins which means that their personalities and looks might vary.

Speaking about her married life, Rubina and Abhinav tied the knot on June 21, 2018. After almost five years, the couple embraced parenthood on November 27, 2023.

On the professional front, Rubina Dilaik's last appearance on TV was when she participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik: Homemade spaghetti by Abhinav Shukla-Mexican cuisine; here's what she ate during her pregnancy