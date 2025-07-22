Kannappa on OTT: Vishnu Manchu's movie to stream on THIS platform just 4 weeks after theatrical release?

Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the leading role, hit the big screens on June 27, 2025. Now, after just 4 weeks in theaters, the movie is likely to be released for streaming.

Vishnu Manchu starrer Kannappa to release on OTT soon?

According to a report by 123Telugu, Kannappa starring Vishnu Manchu is slated to release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on July 25, 2025. If the report turns out to be true, the film will be making its way to the digital platform just a month after theatrical release.

However, an official confirmation on Kannappa’s OTT release is yet to be made by the makers or the streaming platform. Ahead of Kannappa’s release, Vishnu Manchu had revealed how he did not finalize an OTT deal before the release of the movie.

Talking to the press, the actor said, “I have a very large freedom as my movie will not come to OTT before 10 weeks. That is the deal I have and by god’s grace, I don’t have a release pressure. My only intention is to showcase the best to the audience.”

About Kannappa

Kannappa features the tale of Thinnadu, a young and fierce tribal hunter who is an atheist. However, on a fateful day, the man discovers a Shiva Lingam in the forest and makes offerings to the idol to the best of his ability.

The film focuses on how the man evolves to become the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva from Hindu mythology. The legend of Kannappa is based on texts from mythology, with references to the man being a saint.

Cast and crew of Kannappa

Kannappa features Vishnu Manchu in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Preity Mukhundhan, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, and many more in key roles.

Apart from the supporting cast, the film features performers like Prabhas, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, and Kajal Aggarwal in cameo appearances.

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh based on a story and screenplay penned by Vishnu himself. The film was received with mixed reviews from critics upon release.

