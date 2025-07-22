Why is Tanushree Dutta not married? Know all about her family background and film journey

Tanushree Dutta has given the audience some memorable movies in her career. Although she had a short career in the industry, her films evoke nostalgia even today. Well, it has been more than a decade since she stepped away from the limelight. Interestingly, Tanushree is not married yet! Yes, you read that right. Not only this, but her entire filmography is not known to many. So, let us delve deep into her family background, personal life, and career.

The actress was born in Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) in a Bengali Hindu family. According to Filmibeat, she studied at D.B.M.S. English School and attended Savitribai Phule Pune University before pursuing a career in modelling. In 2004, she participated in Femina Miss India and won the title, leaving her admirers in amazement. Continuing her career in the beauty pageant arena, she emerged as the sixth runner-up at Miss Universe in Ecuador.

Tanushree Dutta's entry into Hindi films and South movies

Following her modelling career, Tanushree entered Bollywood and marked her acting debut opposite Emraan Hashmi in the 2005 release, Aashiq Banaya Aapne. The actress gained immense spotlight owing to her intimate scenes with her co-star, and people still remember her as the 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne girl.' She is also known to have shared screen space alongside Akshay Kumar in Bhagam Bhag and Tusshar Kapoor in Dhol.

After her appearance in a few Hindi projects, the 41-year-old landed her Tamil debut Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai. Directed by Thiru, it hit the big screens in 2010 and featured Vishal, Sarah Jane-Dias, and Neetu Chandra in pivotal roles. Tanushree was last seen in the show SuperCops Vs Super Villains back in 2013. Later, she moved to the US and took a break from the Bollywood industry.

Tanushree Dutta's relationship status

According to the media reports, the former beauty queen dated Aditya Datt, who directed Aashiq Banaya Aapne. It was his directorial debut, and reports suggested that both were attracted to each other. However, they parted ways after some time. In one of her earlier interviews, Tanushree was asked is she still dated the filmmaker, she replied, "I'm boringly single. It's been almost seven months since I've been in touch with Aditya."

Talking about marriage, she called it a sacred bond. Revealing why she is single, yet, she remarked, "I have always known what I want in my family dynamics, in my friendships. I have clarity, so people like me remain single for a long time till there is something very deep or concrete."

