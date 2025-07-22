Venice Film Festival 2025 Full Lineup: From Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine to Julia Roberts-Andrew Garfield’s After the Hunt

The Venice Film Festival is just a month away, and the movie lineup has been announced. The event will set the stage for the upcoming award season, premiering the best of Hollywood during the week that the festival will be ongoing.

Among the top contenders are Dwayne Johnson’s The Smashing Machine and the Julia Roberts starrer, After the Hunt. Both Johnson and Roberts are set to mark their debut at the ceremony this year.

Unlike the previous year, Netflix has come in strong with two titles competing at the film festival. Frankenstein and A House of Dynamite are among the most-talked-about films, making movie fans anticipate the release.

The Venice Film Festival 2025 lineup

Apart from The Smashing Machine and After the Hunt, one of the most looked-forward-to movies of the season is The Voice of Hind Rajab. The story of the film is based on a real-life incident where a young girl gets trapped in a car on fire. While she contacts the fire department, they keep her online as the ambulance approaches her.

Moreover, the director of Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos, returns to the festival with his new film, Bugonia, which is an adaptation of the South Korean sci-fi film Save the Green Planet! The movie will star the filmmaker’s frequent collaborator, Emma Stone.

Meanwhile, this year’s lineup is packed with exciting movies to keep the film fans, as well as the amateurs, on the edge of their seats. Some of the ace directors returning to the event include Park Chan Wook, François Ozon, and Laszlo Nemes.

As for the Golden Lion achievement prize, the honor will be presented to German director Werner Herzog and Vertigo star Kim Novak.

Elsewhere at the event, the two-time Oscar winner, Alexander Payne, will serve as the president of the competition jury. He will be joined at the panel by Fernanda Torres, Mohammad Rasoulof, Stéphane Brizé, Maura Delpero, Zhao Tao, and Cristian Mungiu.

The Venice Film Festival is scheduled to begin on August 27, with La Grazia, directed by Paolo Sorrentino, and the closing ceremony will be held on September 6, with the film Dog 51, directed by Cedric Jimenez.