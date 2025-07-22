Coolie 3rd single Powerhouse OUT: Rajinikanth unleashes his larger-than-life aura in the massy number

Coolie, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, is slated to release on August 14, 2025. Ahead of the film hitting big screens, the makers unveiled its 3rd single titled Powerhouse.

Coolie’s 3rd single track, Powerhouse, is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who crooned it himself alongside rapper Arivu. The track penned by the latter has Anirudh mixing in a Breaking Bad reference, dropping the iconic line “Say My Name… You’re Goddamn Right” by Heisenberg (Walter White).

Watch the lyrical video for Coolie’s Powerhouse:

The 3-minute and 28-second lyrical video features a massive action sequence with Rajinikanth dealing with his foes one by one. With a few teasing visuals from the movie, the track offers quite some goosebumps-worthy moments, unlike previous tracks Chikitu and Monica.

Earlier, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander were seen travelling to Hyderabad, where the musician is performing the song at his concert.

About Coolie

Talking about Coolie, the film is an upcoming Tamil-language cinematic starring Rajinikanth in the lead role and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The action entertainer is speculated to feature the story of an aging gangster, Deva, who devises a plan to revive his old gang to swindle hidden technology being imported illegally.

How does Deva manage to succeed in his plan, and what obstacles he faces form the entire story.

With Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in supporting roles, the film will also have Aamir Khan making a cameo appearance. Apart from them, the movie will have Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Pooja Hegde (dance number), and many more in key parts.

In a recent interview, Lokesh himself had confirmed that the teaser for Coolie will be dropping on August 2, 2025.

Rajinikanth’s work front

As Coolie is gearing up for release, Rajinikanth is working on the movie Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The upcoming flick would be a sequel to his actioner Jailer (2023), featuring the superstar as a former jailer who seeks revenge upon people who seemingly vanquished his son.

As the sequel is making its way, it is expected that Nandamuri Balakrishna would be making an extended cameo appearance in the film. Moreover, the movie would likely have Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar reprising their roles from the first installment.

