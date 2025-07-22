Box Office Trends: Saiyaara soars a new high with Rs 25 crore on discounted Tuesday; Nets Rs 130 crore in 5 days

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-led Saiyaara is scripting its own journey at the box office, continuing to scale new heights every passing day. According to early trends, Saiyaara is headed to collect in the range of Rs 24.50 crore to Rs 25.50 crore on Tuesday, taking the 5-day total collections in the vicinity of Rs 130 crore. The Mohit Suri directorial has largely benefitted from the discounted pricing on Tuesday, as the film scored record occupancies all across the board.

Statistically speaking, the Tuesday collections at discounted pricing are higher than the Saturday collections, whereas the footfalls on Tuesday are at par the Sunday footfalls. To term this a historic run is an understatement, as never in the last 25 years have we seen a newcomer film perform at these numbers. Saiyaara is continuing to surpass all expectations and predictions, defying the rules of theatrical business.

Usually, films performing at higher numbers opt out of discount Tuesday offer, but YRF has gone ahead with pricing cap, and the same is turning out to be a masterstroke on the distribution front. There have been films like Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par which refused to participate in the pricing offer, but the results of Saiyaara just puts the limelight on how big a mistake it was from the distributors and producers back in the day. The pricing cap always boosts the footfalls for a feature film, sampling it to a larger section of audience, and every mid-sized non-tentpole film can participate to escalate the collections. It's delightful to see a market leader like YRF setting the norms for the others to follow.

Interestingly, Saiyaara has phenomenal advances in PVRInox was Wednesday as well, as the film has sold 50,00 tickets already in the chain, and is headed to clock advance of about 80,000 tickets in just PVRInox. The pre-sales of Saiyaara in the chains for the sixth day will be higher than the advances commanded by most films for their first day.

Saiyaara is a historic blockbuster, and is not looking to stop anytime soon, as sky is the limit for the film as far as lifetime business is concerned. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

