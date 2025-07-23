Who is Andrea Preti? Venus Williams Announces Engagement to Actor Beau After DC Open Comeback Win

Tennis star Venus Williams has confirmed her engagement to Italian actor Andrea Preti after months of speculation. The news came moments after her big win at the DC Open on Tuesday, marking her return to professional tennis after a break since March 2024.

Williams shared the news during a post-match interview after defeating Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4, making her the second-oldest woman in history to win a tour-level singles match.

Williams confirms engagement in post-match interview

The 7-time Grand Slam champion revealed her engagement while speaking with commentator Rennae Stubbs. “You are now an engaged woman,” Stubbs said during the interview as reported by The New York Post. “So, how has Andrea helped you in this comeback? You’re happy, a smile on your face. I mean, how much has he made a difference in your life?”

Venus Williams responded, “My fiancé is here and he really encouraged me to keep playing. There were so many times where I just wanted to coast and kind of chill. Do you know how hard it is to play tennis? You guys don’t know how much work goes into this, like it’s 9 to 5 except you’re running the whole time.”

She added, “Lifting weights and just like dying and then you repeat it the next day. So he encouraged me to get through this and it’s wonderful to be here. He’s never seen me play.”

When did Venus Williams and Andrea Preti start dating?

Williams and Andrea Preti were first seen together in July 2024 during a boating trip in Nerano, Italy. In February 2025, engagement rumors started swirling when Williams was spotted wearing a diamond ring. Preti is known for roles in films like Temptation (2023) and My Beloved Enemy (2018). He also starred in the series A Professor.

In past interviews, Williams had spoken openly about enjoying her single life. “I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2021. “I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me.”

She also told Glamour UK in 2022, “I’ve had a single life for a long time and I think it’s really easy to get stuck in a single life and sometimes, at least for me, harder to get out.”

Williams, a five-time Wimbledon champion and two-time U.S. Open winner, has had a legendary career. Her latest win at the DC Open is her first tour-level victory since March 2024 and proves her continued strength on the court.

