What Does Julia Garner Think of Backlash Against Her Casting in Fantastic Four? Actress Says 'I'm Just Going to...'

Julia Garner is set to return to the screens with Marvel’s upcoming movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The actress, ahead of the big release, has reacted to the backlash she has been receiving for the portrayal of Shalla-Bal in the Pedro Pascal starrer.

Initially, when Garner joined the cast of the MCU film, fans believed that she would be playing the female version of Silver Surfer.

However, when it was revealed that the Inventing Anna star would portray the role of the immortal Empress of Zenn-La and lover of the Silver Surfer/Norrin Radd, the actress was trolled by the fans online.

Julia Garner’s reaction to fans calling her out for playing Shalla-Bal

In conversation with the BBC, Julia Garner claimed that she was going to do her job, despite the negativity. The actress explained, “I’m just going to still do my job, and also it’s Shalla-Bal so it’s different.”

However, the fans went on to resonate with the character soon enough, as the trailer of the film was dropped, and the trolling immediately died down.

Further in the talks, the movie star shared, “I was just happy that people are resonating with it, just like any other project. So I’m grateful to be at this dance, to be completely honest with you.”

As for Shalla-Bal, the character was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1968. However, her live-action role had never previously appeared on the screen.

Speaking about her character to Entertainment Weekly, the actress shared, “I knew who the Silver Surfer was, and I got to know the Silver Surfer more when I signed on to the project. I really dived in.”

She further added, “I read a lot of the Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer comics before starting the project, and I knew that this Fantastic Four was going to be told in a very different way than even the other movies.”

For Fantastic Four, Garner and Pascal are joined by Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be out in theaters on July 25.

