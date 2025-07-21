Box Office: Saiyaara enters the Rs 100 crore club in 4 days flat; Monday higher than Friday for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is enjoying a gravity-defying run at the box office. After a stellar first weekend of Rs 82 crore net, the movie has collected Rs 22.25 - 22.75 crore on day 4. To put things into perspective, the collections are higher than the opening Friday, and the footfalls are higher than both Friday and Saturday. Total collections of Saiyaara stand at Rs 104.50 crore and we are witnessing history right before our eyes.

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 21.25 crore 2 Rs 25.75 crore 3 Rs 35 crore 4 Rs 22.50 crore Total Rs 104.50 crore net in 4 days

Saiyaara Nets Higher Than Opening Day On First Monday; A First For A Film With A Rs 20 Crore Plus Net India Start

Saiyaara is a box office force like none other, in recent memory. We have never had a Rs 20 crore plus net India opener, actually growing in collections on non-Holiday Monday.

It has become the first film featuring debutants to enter the Rs 100 crore club. For it to enter the club in just 4 days is unbelievable. With Saiyaara, the total number of Rs 100 crore plus India net grossers from Bollywood in 2025 stand at 7, the other 6 being Chhaava, Housefull 5, Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Sky Force and Sikandar.

The bookings are robust for 'Discount Tuesday' with footfalls sure to be higher than Monday. If the collections see a drop on Tuesday, it will likely be due to low average ticket prices. A week one of Rs 160 crore net is certain, and that means the lifetime collections of this year's biggies Housefull 5, Raid 2 and Sitaare Zameen Par will mostly be breached in 7 days flat.

To note, this phenomenon is occuring for a film that was expected to open to Rs 3 - 4 crore, a week before release, with the ceiling being Rs 5 crore. Expectations for the Mohit Suri film increased once the pre-bookings started. But still, a Rs 20 crore plus day one number was something that never crossed anyone's mind. Now, the film is on course for a lifetime number that will be remembered for decades.

International Markets Have Also Got On Board For Saiyaara

The collections of the film being higher on Monday than the opening day is not just an India-wide phenomenon. The international markets have got on board. With Monday bookings in sync with the first Saturday, the romantic-drama is set for a lifetime number of over USD 10 million.

Saiyaara In Theatres

