The Devil Wears Prada 2: Anne Hathaway Confirms Participation in Sequel With Iconic Nod to Andy Sachs, Watch

The Devil Wears Prada is returning to the screens with a sequel. 20th Century Studios announced that the sequel is in works, and now, Anne Hathaway has confirmed that the film is officially in production.

The actress, who played the role of Andy in the original cinematic piece, donned her iconic blue sweater in the TikTok video as she brushed her teeth.

The character of Andrea Sachs wore the blue sweater to her interview with Miranda Priestly, portrayed by Meryl Streep.

During the scene, the latter goes on to criticize Andy, as she says, “But what you don’t know is that that sweater is not just blue, it’s not turquoise, it’s not lapis, it’s actually cerulean."

All about The Devil Wears Prada 2

The sequel to the classic 2006 film is set to hit the screens next year. The movie was announced in July 2024, and the studios also confirmed that all the original stars will return to the new film.

According to the reports of Variety, the upcoming movie will revolve around Priestly, who will navigate her career amid the decline of the traditional magazine.

The official synopsis of the film states that the sequel follows Priestly “as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and as she faces off against Blunt’s character, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Moreover, the majority of the film will be based on the points of the book Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, which was dropped in the market in 2013. The novel was released nearly a decade after the original story.

It reveals that Andy and Emily will join hands as the top magazine editors. While things are well, Miranda tries to snoop into Andy’s life again.

The filmmaker of the original film, David Frankel, has stepped in to direct the sequel. Moreover, the original producers and writer have also returned for the upcoming movie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will release in theaters on May 1, 2026.

