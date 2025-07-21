Kelly Clarkson Says 'Dating While Being Famous Can be Very Difficult’ As She Pokes Fun at Her Past Relationships

Kelly Clarkson is keeping herself away from dating. The musician and the talk show host spoke about how difficult she finds being in a relationship while being famous.

The artist stepped on the Colosseum stage in Las Vegas, where she addressed the audience and candidly spoke about why she feels content over staying single.

Advertisement

As Clarkson talked to the crowd, one of the fans recorded her, and the clip went viral on the internet.

Kelly Clarkson speaks about her dating game at the Colosseum

In the video shared by one of the fans from the crowd, Clarkson was heard saying, “Dating can be very difficult, which is why I don’t.” She further revealed, “It’s hard anyway; add a spotlight and it’s like a … dumpster fire.”

As for the singer’s confession, Clarkson’s statements came after she admitted to Jenna Bush Hager that she was “not looking” for love, as she is “very busy.”

Moreover, the Since U Been Gone crooner poked fun at her past relationships and particularly spoke of her marriage to her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

She revealed on the Today Show, “We learn from our parents, [who] learn from their parents. We keep repeating the same horrible s*** over and over.” The musician added, “Now, it turns out that I chose the same fucking path.”

Advertisement

Kelly Clarkson's relationship timeline

As for the songstress’s relationship timeline, Clarkson was married to her former manager from 2013 to 2022. The former partners called it quits after nine years of companionship.

Post the separation, the singer claimed, “I knew I needed a fresh start and couldn’t be in L.A. I really wanted to be in Montana, but you can’t really do a show from there quite yet. So I was like, ‘The only other option would probably be New York.’”

Before her marriage, the talk show host was briefly in a relationship with Ryan Key in 2006, and later dated Graham Colton in 2015.

ALSO READ: Why Did Kelly Clarkson Cancel Her Las Vegas Residency Show Last Minute? All We Know About Her 'Private' Battles