Suniel Shetty is the modern and coolest nana to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s daughter Evaarah and his workout plans say it all

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, Evaarah, in March. The couple and their family are currently on cloud nine with the arrival of the baby girl. Most recently, the proud nana and veteran actor Suniel Shetty spilled the beans on his workout plans that are especially influenced by their little one.

During a recent conversation with The Lallantop, the actor was asked about the newest role he has taken on as ‘nana’ with the arrival of his granddaughter. In response to this, he was quick to admit being "obsessed" with Evaarah. He stated that he keeps checking his phone and is in a rush to head back home.

The star actor went on to mention that he is extremely excited about his daughter, Athiya Shetty, and KL Rahul moving into the same building soon.

The Hera Pheri 3 actor shared that he has been changing his workout timings, which currently stand at 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. Therefore, he always remains in a hurry, realizing his nana duties would begin by 6:30, as everyone would be sleeping by then.

In addition to this, Shetty also revealed that he goes to meet the little one in the morning, mostly in gym clothes. "Lekin training badal di maine...abhi zyada jhukna, uthana vo kaam kar raha hoon taaki peeth sahi rahe, kyunki bachon ko to baar baar uthana padta hai (I’ve changed my training because you have to bow down, so I am working on it so that my back remains healthy because one has to repeatedly carry kids)."

While many people perceive it to be a joke, Shetty mentioned that it is how he trains himself. He argued that his training has changed, considering how lower back issues start and legs get weakened with age.

Therefore, he is training himself to ensure that he walks straight and is able to bow down, and play with kids till the time he lives. "So, that’s how I think. That’s my thinking," he said on a concluding note.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their daughter on March 24. Nearly a month later, they revealed her name, Evaarah, which means "Gift of God."

