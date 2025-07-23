Are Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon 'Tired of Waiting' for Their A-List Partners to Pop the Big Question? Here’s What Reports Reveal

Gigi Hadid and Ines de Ramon have been making headlines for the past many months for being in a relationship with A-list celebrities. While Hadid is in a romantic affair with Bradley Cooper, de Ramon stepped out to pose as Brad Pitt’s girlfriend.

In the process of dating the industry’s popular men, the mom of one and the jewelry executive have become good friends.

According to the sources close to the couples, the glamorous girlfriends are waiting for Cooper and Pitt to come forward and ask the big question. As reported by RadarOnline.com, the movie stars are delaying the proposal.

In conversation with the media portal, the sources close to Hadid and the jewelry executive revealed that the duo is frustrated over their boyfriends dragging the proposal. An insider spoke about the girls’ friendship, as they claimed, "Gigi and Ines have hung out several times, and they get on great—their friendship is really building.”

They further revealed, "Gigi was giving Ines advice about her jewelry line, and they’re also talking about a fashion collab in the near future, which Brad and Bradley think is a great idea.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the source stated that the duo are relying on each other and have shared frustration over not being engaged to their respective partners.

Red Carpets, Double Dates — But Still No Rings?

Previously, Pitt-Ramon and Hadid-Cooper were stopped leaving a diner while enjoying a double date. Meanwhile, a rep for the F1 star revealed to the outlet that "Ines can totally relate (to the runway star) because she and Brad have been living together for over a year now. She doesn't like how informal their relationship is and is similarly impatient.”

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon publicly accepted their relationship while making a red carpet appearance at the Wolfs premiere. For the latter couple, they were clicked kissing each other at Gigi Hadid’s birthday.

