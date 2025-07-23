Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away at 76: Black Sabbath Members Pay Emotional Tribute, ‘Just Can’t Believe…’

Black Sabbath frontman and iconic rock musician Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on July 22, surrounded by his family. Following a recent reunion concert at their hometown of Birmingham, England, marking their last one, the heavy metal legend passed away, as per a statement from his family. Now his teammates are sharing their heartfelt thoughts about his passing at age 76 and remembering the greatness that followed his life’s legacy.

Advertisement

Black Sabbath remembers Ozzy Osbourne

Drummer Bill Ward wrote, “Where will I find you now? In the memories, our unspoken embraces, our missed phone calls, no, you’re forever in my heart.” Addressing the family that survived the loss he shared, “Deepest condolences to Sharon and all family members. RIP Sincere regrets to all the fans. Never goodbye. Thank you forever.”

Black Sabbath’s bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler bid farewell to his ‘dear friend’, “hanks for all those years- we had some great fun. 4 kids from Aston- who’d have thought, eh? So glad we got to do it one last time, back in Aston.”

Finally, guitarist Tony Iommi found it difficult to accept, writing, “I just can’t believe it! My dear dear friend Ozzy has passed away only weeks after our show at Villa Park. It’s just such heartbreaking news that I can’t really find the words, there won’t ever be another like him. Geezer, Bill and myself have lost our brother. My thoughts go out to Sharon and all the Osbourne family. Rest in peace Oz.”

Advertisement

Other music legends and global stars have led their own tributes to the singer, sharing the impact he had on the heavy metal scene, which was especially visible after Black Sabbath's performance at the festival titled Back to the Beginning. After initially forming in 1986, the team has undergone multiple changes but earned the largest success with its original lineup.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Responds To Ozzy Osbourne’s Critique Of Her Instagram Dancing, Calls His Family Boring