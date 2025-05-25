Not Athiya Shetty, it was Suniel Shetty's ‘obsession’ with KL Rahul that manifested cricketer as his son-in-law

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty dated Indian cricketer KL Rahul for a while before finally tying the knot in 2023, as per tradition. While the couple now lives a happy life nurturing their baby girl, Evaarah, did you know that it was the actor’s obsession with cricket and Rahul that made him his son-in-law. Read on!

Bollywood star Suniel Shetty is not just a fan of cricket, but he also looks at sportsmen as his heroes. It was the star’s obsession with the sport that brought him close to KL Rahul, who eventually married his daughter, Athiya Shetty.

While talking to The Lallantop, the Border actor stated, “Vo kahin na kahin manifestation he hoga. Meri obsession cricket k liye and meri obsession KL Rahul k liye. (That would be manifestation only. My obsession with cricket and KL Rahul)”.

Shetty also stated that when he got to know about the budding talent of the Indian cricketer, he would drive down to Wankhede Stadium to enjoy the sport and witness Rahul’s talent.

Suniel also admitted to following his son-in-law online and commenting on his batting. But he was quick to state that at that time, KL and Athiya Shetty weren’t dating but briefly knew each other. The Dhadkan star also has a close connection with Rahul because they used to live near each other in Bengaluru.

In the same interview, the veteran Bollywood actor recalled his first meeting with KL Rahul. Suniel stated that when the airport lounge manager told him that Rahul was eager to meet him, the humble actor told the manager that he would go to meet the sportsman. This is when Rahul came and they met and spoke for the first time.

Heaping loads of praise on his SIL, Shetty called him very respectful and humble. “Maine kaha tha ‘Yaar boht acha ladka hai ye’. Toh manifest toh kiya he hoga maine. I had said, ‘He is a very good boy’. So, I would have manifested it)”, stated the B-town star.

Later, when his wife Mana Shetty informed him that Athiya and Rahul are seeing each other, the Main Hoon Na actor was happy. Even today, he tells Mana that they’re lucky to have Rahul as their daughter’s husband.

