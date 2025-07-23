Hindi film industry lights up the box office from Summer 2025; 8 films collect over Rs 1100 crore

The good days are finally back in the race, as mid-sized Hindi films have begun to draw audiences on the big screen. The change of tide was always in the offing, but it took a constant flow of releases to result in a shift of momentum. The last 3 months have been the best for the film fraternity in the Post-Covid era with as many as 7 successes, including a mammoth blockbuster like Saiyaara.

The 3-month aggregate collection starting from Jaat, leading to Kesari 2, Raid 2, Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino, and Saiyaara are looking to collect in the range of Rs 1150 crore, and leading the show from the front will be Saiyaara, as it is headed to collect in the range of Rs 375 crore to Rs 425 crore in India.

Films like Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, and Raid 2 collected in the vicinity of Rs 165 crore each, whereas Jaat and Kesari 2 scored in the range of Rs 90 crore. Metro In Dino on the other hand is looking to end its run at Rs 52 crore, whereas Maa clocked Rs 35 crore in India. It's more like a success every week starting April 10, as even Bhool Chuk Maaf did some numbers, contributing revenue to the cinema owners.

Apart from the aforementioned films, four Hollywood movies also struck gold at the Indian box office in the same period with Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, F1, and Jurassic World. The four films, along with Superman aggregated about Rs 350 crore nett in India, making it a golden period for the Indian Exhibitors. The audiences are finally recultivating the habit of visiting cinema halls on a week-on-week basis, and the film fraternity too has been consistent with fairly reasonable content for the audience.

While the mid-range successes have come in plenty, the Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara has filled the void of a blockbuster, which was missing in the report-card of the year post Chaavva in February. While big star films doing big numbers is always expected, nothing energises the industry better than a mid-sized film emerging a blockbuster of epic proportions.

