Here's How Christina Haack is Dealing With Life After Christina on the Coast Show Cancelation and It's Giving UNBOTHERED Queen

Christina Haack was seen enjoying her time with boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, amid the cancelation of her HGTV show. The reality TV star was seen dressed in a tennis skirt, as she donned a tennis skirt and matching top for the outing.

According to the reports of the Daily Mail, Haack and her partner dined at Javier’s in Newport Beach.

As for Larocca, the TV personality’s boyfriend was dressed casually in a maroon t-shirt and beige pants. He also wore black sunglasses to complete his look.

Christina Haack talks about cancelation of Christina on the Coast

Previously, HGTV announced that they were chopping off five shows from the network, including Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Married to Real Estate, Bargain Block, and Izzy Does It.

Many of the media portals also stated that Haack’s show, Christina on the Coast, and Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa’s Flipping El Moussas, were also on the verge of cancellation.

Reacting to the news, the TV personality took to her Instagram account and shared a post with the caption, “Basically just eating and laughing. Canceled looks good on me… Only kidding, only kidding.”

As for the reality TV star’s other show, The Flip Off, where she appears as a co-host alongside Tarek and Heather, it has been renewed for a season two on the network. However, the filming date for the same is not yet revealed.

Meanwhile, the trio in conversation with US Weekly said how they enjoyed working with each other. “I’ve never shot with Heather, so I was like, ‘What’s that going to be like? Tarek and I have a playful banter; is she going to be jealous?’” Christina explained. “It was like, ‘Are we going to get along? Are we going to work well together?’” Heather added.

Speaking of relationships, before getting together with Larocca, Christina was married twice, first to Tarek El Moussa and then to Ant Anstead.

