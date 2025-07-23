Ellen DeGeneres and Wife Portia De Rossi List England Home for USD 30 Million After Leaving US Permanently

Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia De Rossi, have listed their U.K. residence for USD 30 million, amid leaving the U.S. permanently. According to the reports of the Wall Street Journal, the couple, who were married in 2008, are planning to sell their 43-acre residence in Cotswold.

Following the move, the talk show host and De Rossi released a statement where they mentioned that the pair is searching for a house where they can have a horse facility.

DeGeneres and her partner bought the property in the spring of 2022 and have been living there after leaving the States earlier this year.

Why is Ellen DeGeneres selling her U.K. property?

In the statement released by the talk show host after listing her England property, Ellen DeGeneres mentioned, “When we decided to live here full time, we knew that Portia couldn’t live without her horses.”

It further read, “We needed a home that had a horse facility and pastures for them.”

As for the amenities, the home includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Moreover, it includes a two-bedroom cottage, a kitchen, a swimming pool, a sitting area, and the residence was “imagined over the past year.”

The house also has a “heated” five-car garage, a party barn with a bar, a gym, a helicopter pad, and a lot more.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres confirmed her exit from the U.S. on Sunday, July 20, during a conversation with the British broadcaster Richard Bacon. The talk show host said, “We got here [to England] the day before the election, and we woke up to lots of texts from our friends and crying emojis.”

She further added, “We were like, ‘We’re staying here, we’re not going back, we are not leaving.’ So yeah, we bought a house that we thought was going to be a part-time house then we decided we needed a different house and now we’re selling that house. If anybody wants a house. It’s a beautiful house. It’s a beautiful stone farmhouse.”

Moreover, Ellen DeGeneres claimed that she loves the culture of the nation. She mentioned that even the countryside is beautiful.

