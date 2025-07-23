Pete Davidson Reveals He Feels ‘Very Lucky’ on Becoming Dad Amid Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt’s Pregnancy

Pete Davidson opened up about embracing fatherhood after his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, announced her pregnancy. In conversation with E! News, the comedian revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a dad and expressed his joy over the news. The actor claimed that everyone around him is super excited for the baby on board.

As for the model, Hewitt announced her pregnancy earlier this month on Instagram. The actress shared a carousel post and a video of herself getting an ultrasound. In the caption, she wrote, “welp now everyone knows we had s*x.”

Davidson and Hewitt’s relationship was confirmed by PageSix in March.

Pete Davidson expresses his excitement over becoming a dad

In conversation with the media portal, the Bupkis star revealed, “I’m very lucky and very, very happy.” He further revealed that he’s looking forward to “being able to take care of something and show it the childhood I didn’t have. I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have and what you didn’t like, not do it.”

Davidson referred to his tragic childhood, where his dad passed away during the 9/11 attacks. Since then, the comedian has received the support of his friends and family, especially that of Adam Sandler.

Elsewhere in his talks with the outlet, the actor shared, “Everybody’s just been super excited for me, because they know it’s been my dream.” He continued, “They all just have been like, ‘You’re going to be great at this. It’s the best thing you’ll ever do in your life,'” claiming that Sandler provided him with “some great advice.”

Previously, during his 2022 interview with Kevin Hart on Hart to Hart, the comedian revealed that the one thing he was yet to achieve was to have a kid. As Pete Davidson’s wish is coming true, his friends and close ones are excited to meet the young one soon.

