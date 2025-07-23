What does PV Sindhu eat for breakfast, dinner and lunch? Hyderabadi biryani is a cheat meal

P.V. Sindhu’s identity as one of the most successful athletes does not require an introduction. However, she has continually inspired her fans with her impeccable dedication to fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, both on and off the court.

Known for pushing her boundaries and setting new limits, she once revealed the dos and don’ts she follows when it comes to maintaining daily fitness.

Advertisement

Mandatory 5-hour workout session with endurance training

One of the key highlights of her fitness routine has to be completing the 5-hour workout mark. She starts her morning session at 7 AM every day when she hits the gym, and her training continues rigorously till noon.

The last leg of her workout and training session has a key focus on her game at court, which helps her to plan out her moves strategically.

Speaking with Vogue, she once said, “I start my morning session at 7 am, which goes on till about 12 pm. This is when I focus on my game on court, post which I head home for lunch at 1 pm and rest until 3 pm. I am back at the academy by 4 pm for endurance training and wrap up my day by 7 pm.”

What does P.V. Sindhu’s pre-workout routine look like?

Interestingly, P.V. Sindhu believes in the necessity of having a good pre-workout regimen, rather than jumping directly into exercises and training. It helps the body prepare beforehand and warm up.

Advertisement

The badminton player revealed that she starts off simply with some stretching exercises and then goes for a run, before the main training begins.

A peek into P.V. Sindhu’s balanced diet

Beyond burning calories and working out, a well-nourished and balanced meal provides the body with all the necessary nutrients within a specific calorie count. P.V. Sindhu revealed focusing more on a balanced intake of carbs and proteins throughout the day.

In her words, “Nutrition for me is about balancing the carbs and proteins. My day usually starts with milk, eggs, and fruits for breakfast. I then head to the courts and keep myself hydrated in between sessions with plenty of liquids.”

When it comes to more elaborate meals, like lunch and dinner, P.V. Sindhu sticks to staples like meat, vegetables, and rice. She also never forgets to carry her pre-workout snack, which is mostly a small portion of fruit, dried nuts, and a bottle of Gatorade.

Advertisement

What's a match-day prep for P.V. Sindhu?

While this is the usual schedule that the badminton player follows on most other days, match days are, however, entirely different for her.

On those days, Sindhu’s workout routine changes to focus solely on warm-up exercises. She skips doing any workout, which drains her energy and becomes tiring. Additionally, her diet changes on match days and is determined by the timing of the game.

In her words, “Match day typically involves exercises that help me warm up and nothing too tiring. My diet for match day is calculated based on the match timing.”

Does P.V. Sindhu get any cheat days?

While her fitness and diet routine make P.V. Sindhu appear too rigid when it comes to her health, the badminton champion actually partakes in good old cheat days as well.

Spilling tea on her favourite cheat meal, the Padma Shri athlete confessed Hyderabadi Biryani topping the list, while speaking with the outlet.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma’s broken love story: From meeting in an online dance class to Rs 4.75 crore alimony