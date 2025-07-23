Squid Game star T.O.P to release new solo album in 2025? Rapper begins contract talks with CJ ENM for musical comeback

K-pop veteran and former BIGBANG member T.O.P appears to be taking active steps toward reviving his long-paused music career. According to an industry report released on July 23, the rapper is exploring a solo comeback. He is reportedly in early discussions with entertainment powerhouse CJ ENM for an exclusive contract.

The news follows a public interview last month where T.O.P shared his aspirations to release new solo music in the latter half of 2025. Currently, the artist operates independently and is not signed to any agency. If confirmed, a new partnership could mark a defining chapter in his post-BIGBANG career.

“T.O.P is in talks with CJ ENM for a solo contract, including plans for a new solo album scheduled for release in the second half of this year,” an anonymous source told The Korea Herald. It suggests that plans for a new album are already in motion.

CJ ENM denies contract talks with T.O.P

Despite the growing media buzz, CJ ENM swiftly issued a statement denying that any official discussions are underway. “There have been no talks regarding an exclusive contract or comeback with T.O.P,” said a CJ ENM representative in response to the speculation.

CJ ENM is a leading name in South Korea’s entertainment industry. It’s known for managing a diverse artist roster through subsidiaries like WakeOne, Stone Music Entertainment, and Lapone Entertainment. The latter is co-managed with Japan’s Yoshimoto Kogyo and known for producing multinational K-pop acts. However, it remains unclear whether any of these sub-labels would handle T.O.P’s potential project if talks were to progress.

T.O.P eyes solo comeback after YG exit, 10 years since Doom Dada

T.O.P, born Choi Seung Hyun, parted ways with YG Entertainment in February 2022. He ended a 16-year affiliation with the label that launched BIGBANG into K-pop superstardom. The following year, in May 2023, he officially confirmed his departure from the group.

Since stepping away from group activities, T.O.P has largely stayed under the radar, occasionally surfacing for acting roles. His last official solo release, the avant-garde single Doom Dada, dates back to November 2013. This makes any upcoming project his first solo release in over a decade.

Despite the long gap, fan excitement has remained strong. Many longtime fans are hoping to see him reclaim his space in the ever-changing K-pop landscape.

T.O.P’s acting comeback in Squid Game

While his music may be on pause, T.O.P made headlines for his unexpected return to acting. He took on a role in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game Season 2 and Season 3. He portrays a character named Thanos, a former rapper. The casting marked T.O.P’s first major on-screen appearance in years and was met with mixed reactions given his controversial past.

It was a bold reintroduction for the artist, who had largely kept a low profile since his 2017 legal controversy. It temporarily derailed his career and kept him out of major entertainment projects for several years. As discussions with CJ ENM remain unofficial and unconfirmed, nothing is set in stone. But T.O.P’s public openness about a comeback, coupled with industry chatter, suggests that something is finally in the works.

