EXCLUSIVE: Rashmika Mandanna reunites with Allu Arjun on Atlee’s next; AA22 x A6 gets even bigger now

In 2023, Atlee teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan to deliver one of the biggest blockbusters of the post-Covid world, Jawan. The film set new benchmarks at the box office, but a year and a half later, Allu Arjun arrived with Pushpa 2: The Rule, which topped Jawan and Stree 2 to emerge the #1 film of all time in Hindi. Come 2025, and the director of Jawan, Atlee, is teaming up with the leading man of Pushpa, Allu Arjun to create a one-of-its-kind cinematic epic.

Tentatively addressed as AA22xA6, the makers have pulled off a casting coup by casting Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur as the female leads alongside Allu Arjun. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the cast of AA22xA6 has gotten even bigger now. According to highly placed sources, Atlee has roped in Rashmika Mandanna to play a key role in the film. “Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Atlee’s ambitious film. The actress will be seen in one of the most daring roles of her career. The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different from what they shared in Pushpa franchise,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Rashmika has already done her look test and body scan with Atlee in LA, and the pre-production work for her character is underway. “Atlee’s next is a technical marvel, as the filmmaker is looking to create his own Avatar-like film set in two different universes. He has got a rock-solid ensemble cast, as the biggest male and female actors of Indian Cinema are on board the film to play key roles,” the source added.

The film is being made on a mammoth budget, and Atlee is planning it at a scale that represents Indian Cinema at a global level. The shoot has already begun, and the idea is to call it a wrap on shooting schedule in the second half of 2026. “The idea is to have post-production work going on in tandem with the shoot, for the actors to know the output. The team is committed to make a global project, and the release date will be announced with a heavy on visual promo soon,” the source concluded.

The Sun Pictures production is likely to release in 2026 end/2027 on the big screen across the globe, and will release in multiple global languages, making it a Pan-World spectacle. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

