Jennie shuts down rumors of conflict among members as BLACKPINK gathers for full-group APT. act: 'We love...'

BLACKPINK recently wrapped up a pair of sold-out shows in Canada on July 22 and 23, drawing massive crowds to the Rogers Stadium. During day 2 of the Toronto concert, the group appeared to wittily debunk rumors of internal conflicts, through a rare OT4 performance of Rosé and Bruno Mars' hit single APT. Moreover, Jennie's statement regarding the dynamics of the group members further shut down such rumors.

Jennie allegedly hit back at speculations of discord among the BLACKPINK members

During BLACKPINK's July 23rd DEADLINE concert, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa might have forgotten for a moment that they were on stage. They unconsciously showcased their normal behind-the-scenes antics by yapping about something right in the middle of the stage. It seemed like they were expressing their respective opinions regarding each other's performances.

Suddenly, it dawned upon Jennie that they were in front of hundreds of BLINKs.

She playfully apologized for having a private moment with her members during the show and took the opportunity to express her affection for them. She said, "Sorry guys, we give feedback to each other because we love each other so much." She further stated, "don't worry," mentioning no matter how much they argue, at the end of day they always mend things with each other.

OT4 fans loved the moment and saw it as Jennie's way of dispelling speculation of discord within the group. As per them, the quartet definitely knew about the rumors surrounding them hating each other and Jennie had to step up this time to clear further misunderstandings of bad relations among them.

BLACKPINK's OT4 APT. performance

Another memorable moment came with a surprise full-group APT. act. With that, he BLACKPINK members further showcased their unity and thrilled the audience. Fans gushed over how happy they looked with each other and wished for them to stay the same always. They also loved how Rosé had her moment during her solo song's performance. "I like how the pinks let Rosé be the one who shines in this song but letting her and the public they're loving and vibing about it and it feels genuine," an X-user said.

