Meet actor who gave only 1 hit out of 13 movies in 5 years before quitting Bollywood, decided not to marry and turned to Vipasana

Some actors gain overnight popularity and become a sensation after just a couple of film releases. The actress we are talking about today was undoubtedly one of the most good-looking and s*xy stars during the 2000s and was almost every other boy’s crush. One of her songs was so popular at the time that it can still give you goosebumps today. Well, we are talking about Tanushree Dutta, who quit the industry at the peak of her career.

Tanushree Dutta made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne in 2005. The film saw her opposite Emraan Hashmi, and she became an overnight sensation. Her gorgeous looks and perfect figure paved her way into everyone’s hearts. Even Sonu Sood was a part of this romantic thriller, whose songs can still ring a bell in your heart.

Although the film did not perform well at the box office, the songs were a hit, and Tanushree went on to be known as the Aashiq Banaya Aapne girl. However, this helped her establish herself as a glamor icon.

After her debut, she appeared in the thriller film Chocolate, part of an ensemble cast, which was released the same year but did not perform well at the box office. In 2006, two films were released: Bhaagam Bhag, which starred Akshay Kumar and Govinda in pivotal roles. This went on to become her first hit film. Then came 36 China Town, which again did not perform well at the box office. This film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Both films were ensemble cast films.

In 2007, four films were released: Risk, Good Boy Bad Boy, Dhol, and Speed. Unfortunately, none of them performed well. Coincidentally, all these films featured ensemble casts. Then, in 2008, she starred in only one film, Saas Bahu Aur Sensex, which was a low-key release. In 2010, four films were released, and it also marked the last year of her active work in the glamour industry.

After 2010, Tanushree Dutta took a break from acting. The actress went through a period of severe depression and trauma. She cited disillusionment with the industry as the main reason for leaving her acting career at its peak.

n order to heal from the depression, she moved to the US, where she studied spirituality, practised Vipassana meditation, and explored healing. She later revealed that these practices helped her regain balance and purpose.

The actress has decided to remain single and has no plans to settle down. Additionally, she is preparing to make a comeback in Bollywood soon. Although there are no announcements yet, we bet fans would be excited to see her.

