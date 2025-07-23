What's the age gap between MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni? All you need to know about the cricket world's power couple

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni are one of the power couples in the cricket world. The couple often showers love on each other on social media. Do you know Sakshi is 7 years younger than MS Dhoni? Here’s all you need to know about their age gap and love story.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s 7-year age gap

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born in Ranchi, Bihar, on July 7, 1981. While Dhoni is a cricketer by profession, his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, is a hotel management graduate. Sakshi was born on November 19, 1988, in Assam. The couple has a seven-year age gap between them. While the cricketer is 44, Sakshi is 37 years old.

How their romance started

Mahendra Singh Dhoni tied the knot with Sakshi Singh Rawat on July 4, 2010. The duo dated for around two years and are happily married. They have a cute daughter, Ziva Dhoni, who they welcomed on February 6, 2015.

MS Dhoni pursued his school education from DAV Jawahar Vidya Mandir in Ranchi, where he started playing football as a goalkeeper. Sakshi attended the same school; however, they met much later on. MS Dhoni and Sakshi reconnected after a decade. They met at Taj Bengal, Kolkata, a five-star hotel, in 2017. Sakshi was working as an intern there. Soon, their love story blossomed.

MS Dhoni's rising cricket career, retirement, and more

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the greatest right-handed batsmen and a wicket-keeper that India feels proud of. During his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Dhoni made his debut in 2004, where he represented the Indian national cricket team in an ODI against Bangladesh. The cricketer played his first test a year later against Sri Lanka.

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from International cricket on August 15, 2020. The 44-year-old legendary cricketer continues to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He represents Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL.

