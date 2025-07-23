Kim Nam Gil-Kim Young Kwang's Trigger Release: Date, time, where to watch, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Trigger is an action thriller drama starring Kim Nam Gil and Kim Young Kwang as protagonist and antagonist respectively. The story explores the impact of readily available firearms on a society with strict gun control, delving into themes of justice, morality and the consequences of violence. Here are the latest updates on the show's release date, plot, character details, and streaming information.

Trigger: Plot and Character Details

Trigger is set in a fictional South Korea where firearms are banned, but illegal weapons begin to flood the country, leading to a surge in gun-related crimes. The series follows Lee Do (Kim Nam Gil), a former sniper detective turned detective, who investigates the case. He tries to uncover the source of the weapons and the reason for the sudden influx of illegal firearms into the gun-free nation.

Determined to stop the growing crimes, especially among youth, Lee Do clashes with Moon Baek (Kim Young Kwang). He is a key figure in the underground arms dealing arena, known for his meticulous planning and involvement in the illegal gun trade. The story follows the cat-and-mouse game between the detective and the arms broker. With both being aces in their respective fields, their showdown will be an iconic affair.

Check out Trigger's official trailer here:

Trigger: Release date, time and where to watch

Trigger is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, July 25. All 10 episodes of the crime action thriller will drop simultaneously on the same day. For South Korean viewers, it will premiere at 4:30 pm KST. International viewers can watch it at 12:30 pm IST or 3:00 am ET.

The gripping show is helmed by director and screenwriter Kwon Oh Seung.

Trigger: Supporting cast

The actors playing important roles in Trigger, besides the main cast, are as follows–

Park Hoon will play the character Koo Jeong Man, the illegal gun trading boss's backup handler. He is a troubleshooter, who will be caught up in a difficult situation following the fallout of the illegal gun situation.

Woo Ji Hyun will play the role of Yoo Jung Tae, a student with a crucial part in the illegal gun situation.

Gil Hae Yeon features in the drama as O Gyeong Suk.

Kim Won Hae plays station chief Cho Hyeon Sik.

