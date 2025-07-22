Who is Divya Deshmukh? 19-year-old chess prodigy who has reached the FIDE Women’s World Cup semi-finals

Divya Deshmukh, a young chess player, has been grabbing headlines on the Internet. At 19, Divya is making India proud. She has recently entered the semi-finals of the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025. Here's all you should know about Divya, including her career achievements and more.

Divya Deshmukh holds the title of Woman Grandmaster and more

Divya Deshmukh has proved her talent with multiple gold medals. As per the official website of FIDE, she holds the titles of Woman Grandmaster (WGM) and International Master (IM) for her outstanding performances in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Her other FIDE titles include Woman International Master (WIM) [2018] and Woman FIDE Master (WFM) [2013].

Divya has won three gold medals at the Chess Olympiad. Apart from this, she also secured several gold medals at the Asian Championship, World Youth Championship, and World Junior Championship.

In 2021, Divya Deshmukh became India's 21st woman chess Grandmaster. A year later, she won the 2022 Women's Indian Chess Championship. She also holds a bronze medal, which she secured at the Chess Olympiad three years ago.

In 2023, the 19-year-old teenager won the Asian Women's Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan. In 2024, she won the 45th Chess Olympiad for which she received the team's gold medal and an individual gold medal.

As of December 2024, Divya Deshmukh is ranked in the second spot among Indian women chess players in the world.

All about Divya Deshmukh's education and family

Divya Deshmukh hails from a Marathi family in Nagpur, Maharashtra. She was born on December 9, 2005. Her parents, Jitendra Deshmukh and Namratha Deshmukh, are doctors by profession.

As far as her education is concerned, Deshmukh studied from Bhavans Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir during her early days. She began playing chess at a very young age.

Divya Deshmukh reaches the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup semi-finals

Divya Deshmukh has now become the second Indian woman to qualify for the semi-finals at the FIDE Women’s World Cup. She will join veteran chess player Koneru Humpy in the semi-final tournament. This will be the first time India will have two players in the last four stages of the FIDE Women’s World Cup.

In the semi-final of the FIDE Women's World Cup, Divya Deshmukh will play against Tan Zhongyi, who hails from China.

