Ramayana: Nitesh Tiwari took help of Pandits and ancient Vashisht Yoga Shastras for script, spent 10 years in pre-production

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited and talked-about films of Bollywood. Ever since the title announcement video has been released, the excitement levels of fans are several notches higher. We all know that the post-production of Ramayana will take a lot of time, as the shooting wrapped recently and the film is set to hit the screens on Diwali 2026. But would you believe that the pre-production took almost 10 years?

Ramayana’s pre-production process

Yes! You heard that right. We are not over exaggerating. According to the official X handle of the Ramayana film, the makers have shed some light on the pre-production of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer. It is said that Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra almost spent 10 years on pre-production, including scripting, screenplay, and dialogues for the mythological saga.

Not only this, but the tweet also revealed that the makers sought help from Pandits and ancient Vashisht Yoga Shastras for scripting. So, fans can be assured that there will be a lot of authenticity in the dialogues and scripting when they see the magnum opus on the big screen.

Ramayana announcement video

The announcement video gives a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. It also confirms the cast of the film. Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

The background music, composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman, is surely giving us goosebumps.

All you need to know about Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana will be released in two parts. While the first part will arrive on Diwali 2026, the second one will hit the screens on Diwali 2027. Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ravie Dubey is cast as Lord Lakshman. Sai Pallavi is essaying the role of Goddess Sita. Yash will play the demon king, Ravana.

Apart from them, Ramayana stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, Arun Govil, Sheeba Chadha, Lara Dutta, and more. It also boasts a collaboration between two global music legends, A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

