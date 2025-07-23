AR Rahman takes dig at Chris Martin amid Coldplay’s kiss cam fiasco, video goes VIRAL

The recent fiasco at Coldplay's concert has left netizens in utter shock, and it has become the talk of the town. The way a couple's extramarital affair was exposed on the kiss cam at the concert gave rise to several memes on the internet. And now, AR Rahman, at his recent concert in Washington, took a fun dig at the band, and the clip has gone viral.

What did AR Rahman say at his concert?

AR Rahman is currently in North America conducting his Wonderment Tour. The troupe will perform in the US, Canada, and the United Kingdom before returning to India. While performing at the Tacoma Dome, the cameraman panned the camera towards the crowd, which gave rise to a viral moment.

The moment the camera panned towards the crowd, everyone started hooting and waving. To this, the singer and composer cracked a joke, which was a slight dig at Chris Martin and Coldplay. Rahman said, "I won't get you in trouble – don't worry."

This cracked everyone up, as it reminded them of the accidental exposé of an extramarital affair between Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot. Even the singer smiled while saying this.

What was the Coldplay concert fiasco?

It was last week during Coldplay's concert at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, that a couple went viral. Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot were having a good time listening to Coldplay perform when the kiss cam focused on them, and their video embracing each other blew up on the screen, leaving them embarrassed and hiding away.

After seeing this, Chris Martin joked, "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy." This moment went viral, sparking extra-marital affair rumors. And days after this fiasco, Andy resigned from his position.

AR Rahman's work front

AR Rahman recently made quite a buzz on the internet following the release of the announcement video of Ramayana. Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and others, has already generated a lot of hype, and the music, particularly, is being widely discussed.

On the work front, AR Rahman is currently involved in projects such as Tere Ishk Mein, Ram Charan's Peddi, Genie, and others.

