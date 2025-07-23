Benny Blanco Says His ‘Search is Over’ After Meeting Selena Gomez, Reveals Taylor Swift’s Pun-Filled Gift For Bestie

Benny Blanco is leaving no moment to express just how much he loves his fiancée, Selena Gomez. Taking another chance on her 33rd birthday, the producer shared what a dream it has been to enjoy life beside his lady love. Alongside a bunch of photos of the Hands to Myself singer sleeping, he rang in her turning another year older.

Benny Blanco declares his love for Selena Gomez on her birthday

The post shared on the star’s birthday showed her napping around the house, in the car, and everywhere, with the American songwriter taking in every bit of it lovingly, snapping away at her expense. He reshared his own post on his Instagram stories with his girlfriend’s Dreaming Of You playing over it. The post followed several loved-up photos and videos of the two and of the songstress as they lived out their dating phase.

One of the most remarkable bits in his tribute was a post that read, “I deleted Google when I met you because the search was over.” Truly making the fans go aww with their love. Benny Blanco also shared the gift that her best friend, Taylor Swift, had seemingly left during their party session. A homemade sourdough packet lay with other bread and little bits. It read “For Selena + Benny”, and the 35-year-old star managed to pop in a pun, nodding at her chart-topping song Love Story. She wrote, “it’s a loaf story”, talking about the pastry that lay below, and added her name as ‘Tay Tay,’ using the nickname that has long been linked to her own boyfriend Travis Kelce’s words for her.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old producer expressed his love and wish to travel together, sharing the meal Selena Gomez enjoyed on her birthday- some clam pasta! The two got engaged in December 2024 and are known to have not found the time to plan for their wedding yet, having very busy recording and filming schedules.

