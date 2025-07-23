Global OTT Awards 2025 nominations: IU, Park Bo Young compete for Best Actress title, Park Bo Gum vs Ju Ji Hoon for actor

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards are slated to return for their 2025 edition. The nominees for 14 categories, including prominent titles such as Best Lead Actor, Best Lead Actress, and Best Creative, have been recently unveiled. Notably, numerous South Korean celebrities have been recognized with nominations in this esteemed award show, as reported by K-media outlet Herald POP on July 22.

The Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards will be held from August 22 to 25 at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan, South Korea.

Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards 205: Check out full list of Korean nominees

Best Lead Actor (Male)

Park Bo Gum for GOOD BOY (JTBC)

Ju Ji Hoon for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Best Lead Actor (Female)

Park Bo Young for Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

IU for When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Park Eun Bin for Hyper Knife (Disney+)

Best Creative

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

Best OTT Original

Nine Puzzles (Disney+)

Study Group (TVING)

Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Oh Jung Se for GOOD BOY (JTBC)

Choi Dae Hoon for When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Jang Young Nam for Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN)

Yeom Hye Ran for When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix)

Best Newcomer Actor (Male)

Kang You Seok for Resident Playbook (tvN)

Choo Young Woo for The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call (Netflix)

Best Newcomer Actor (Female)

Chung Su Bin for Friendly Rivalry (U+ Mobile tv)

Lee Su Hyun for Family Matters (Coupang Play)

Best Director

GOOD BOY (JTBC) - Sim Nayeon

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Kim Won Seok

Best Writer

Light Shop (Disney+) - Kang Full

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Lee Kang

When Life Gives You Tangerines (Netflix) - Im Sang Chun

Best Visual Effects

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC)

Light Shop (Disney+)

Best Original Song

Resident Playbook (tvN) - When the Day Comes (TOMORROW X TOGETHER)

Our Unwritten Seoul (tvN) - Hush of Sunset (10CM)

Heavenly Ever After (JTBC) - Heavenly Ever After (Lim Young Woong)

Best Reality & Variety

Kian’s Bizarre B&B (Netflix)

SNL Korea Season 7 (Coupang Play)

World Of Street Woman Fighter Season 3 (TVING)

