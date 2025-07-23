Box Office: 8 Films collect Rs 1100 crore Ozzy Osbourne Venice Film Festival 2025 Saiyaara benefits by discounted Tuesday in India Christina Haack Ujjwal Nikam Biopic begins in October 2025 Ted Lasso Season 4 Shilpa Shirodkar Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Malcolm-Jamal

Jin reveals WHY there is no Run Seokjin encore concert, compares BTS members' buff with his thin frame

BTS Jin saddened fans by revealing that a RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR encore concert was unlikely. He also revealed what fellow members thought about his physique.

By Peuli Bakshi
Updated on Jul 23, 2025  |  02:02 PM IST |  93K
Jin: courtesy of BTS' X
Jin: courtesy of BTS' X

BTS member Jin is currently performing in Dallas as part of his RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. He has already reached the second half of his first solo world tour, with just 4 more venues left to grace. As the concluding August concert nears, fans are curious to know if it will be followed by an encore show.

Sadly, Jin shared that there wasn't any such possibility due to a specific reason. Besides this, he also revealed that he has been working on his physique lately.

Why will RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR not follow up with an encore stage?

Following the massive success of J-Hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE FINAL Goyang encore concerts, BTS ARMY was looking forward to Jin's Run Seokjin tour culminating with similar acts. However, during a July 23 Wever livestream, he put an end to the speculations, stating that there were no plans for encore stages. The Don't Say You Love Me singer also revealed the reason for the same.

"Unfortunately, we failed to reserve a concert venue, so I don't think there will be [encore shows]," he said.



It saddened the fans, but they tried to be understanding of the decision. According to them, Jin did enough by performing for them for about 1.5 months, along with playing Run Jin style fun games with them. They said, "we're grateful to be able to experience the Run Seokjin tour with him."

Some expressed their wish for the decision to be altered in some way, while others refuted the possibility, citing that the solo tour was planned at the last minute. According to them, booking good venues amid tours of other big artists was practically impossible.

Jin compares his muscle with fellow BTS teammates


Besides talking about his concerts, Jin also opened up about working on his body lately. He mentioned exercising in the morning as a way to stay healthy and build muscle. He tried to flex his biceps but ended up cracking the BTS ARMY with his hilarious comment.

He said, "Nothing [no muscle pump] is showing much." He further stated that the members asked him why he looked shredded, while he himself thought that he had put on weight already.

He then said that the reason why fellow teammates consider him slim is that they have bigger arm muscles.

Credits: BTS' X
