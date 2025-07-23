Is Saiyaara 2 on the cards? Aneet Padda's on-screen ex-BF Shaan Grover asks makers 'thoda aur bada villain banao'

Saiyaara fever has currently gripped everyone, and movie lovers cannot stop gushing over the love saga. Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday have won hearts, and their chemistry has captivated fans. But there is yet another actor whose negative side in the film has made him popular, and he is Shaan Grover.

When asked about fans loving his chemistry with Aneet, he hinted at a sequel, and we bet this will leave all the fans jumping with joy.

Shaan Grover on the possibility of Saiyaara 2

During an interview with Filmygyan, Shaan Grover opened up about his character Mahesh in Saiyaara. For the unversed, he plays Vaani's (Aneet Padda) ex-boyfriend who leaves her for someone else. The interviewer went on to ask a fan question, which said that they wanted to see more of Mahesh and Vaani's chemistry in the film. To this, Grover instantly replied, "Wait for the second part."

When the interviewer happily quipped 'Saiyaara 2', Shaan said, "Joke kar raha hu." (I am joking). He further added, "Not that I am asking for it. Buy ya! If Mahesh is so loved, then maybe a second part will be made where they can show some flashback scenes of theirs."

The interviewer then goes on to add that what if Mahesh comes back to take revenge on Vaani and Krrish? Grover cheekily replied, "Ya! Thoda aur bada villain banao na." (Make me a bigger villain.)

Saiyaara's box-office collection

Saiyaara has received a positive reception from the audience. Fans are appreciating Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's performances in the latest release, and its emotional storyline is packed with a melodious soundtrack. The musical romantic drama was released on July 18, 2025.

As far as its box office performance is concerned, Saiyaara had an excellent opening on Friday. Mohit Suri's film is all set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in just four days of its theatrical release.

Saiyaara has already surpassed his 2013 film, Aashiqui 2, and will now beat Ek Villain (2014) as well. The latest release is expected to become Suri's highest-grossing film of all time.

